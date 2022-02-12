Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,390. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

