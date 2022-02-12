Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading Up 1.9%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

About Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

