Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

