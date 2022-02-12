Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.35 Average PT from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OVID traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 125,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $214.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 136,922 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 370,031 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

