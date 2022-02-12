Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,259,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,474,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after buying an additional 1,067,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after buying an additional 1,019,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

