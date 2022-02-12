OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Up 2,979.6% in January

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a growth of 2,979.6% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,884,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NHHHF opened at 0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is 0.16. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.33.

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

