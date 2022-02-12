Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. 1,980,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

