ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “
IX stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. ORIX has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $112.91.
About ORIX
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
