ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

IX stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. ORIX has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ORIX during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

