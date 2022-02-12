Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Trading Down 3%

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL) shares dropped 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 428,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 552,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $15,250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,736,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

