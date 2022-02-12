Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $67.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.63 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $72.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $278.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.58 million to $278.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $308.35 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $309.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

OBNK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 60,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,077. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

