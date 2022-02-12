Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Shares of OGN stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,757,000 after acquiring an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.