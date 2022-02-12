Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Shares of OGN stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,757,000 after acquiring an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

