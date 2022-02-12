Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Orange by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

