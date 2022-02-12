OpenOcean (OOE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.87 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

