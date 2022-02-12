Open Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $247,889.44 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $247,889.44 and approximately $13,668.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

