onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.
ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.
ON stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 157,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,525 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
