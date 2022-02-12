onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

ON stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 157,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,525 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

