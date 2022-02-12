onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in onsemi by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.