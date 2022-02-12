onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75.
In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in onsemi by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
