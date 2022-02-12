OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading 9.4% Higher

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 28,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,266,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The stock has a market cap of $659.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

