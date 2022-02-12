One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $101.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.72 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.