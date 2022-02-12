One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,699 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

