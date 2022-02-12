One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 586,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 689,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

SXC stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

