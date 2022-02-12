One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lennar by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

