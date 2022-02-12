One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

WSM stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.34. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

