Omnitude Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $531,446.66 and $239,149.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

