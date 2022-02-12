Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $98.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Macquarie from $85.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

OMC stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,769 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

