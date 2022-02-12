Omni Partners US LLC Has $717,000 Position in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)

Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Music Acquisition worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Music Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Music Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Music Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Music Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:TMAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The Music Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Music Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Music Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.