Omni Partners US LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Omni Partners US LLC lowered its position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned 1.60% of Kernel Group worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $18,012,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Shares of KRNL stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

