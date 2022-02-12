Omni Partners US LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Omni Partners US LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned 0.81% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter worth about $850,000.

NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

