Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.44

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.44 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 20,355,846 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company has a market cap of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

