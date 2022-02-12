Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, a growth of 1,028.4% from the January 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Olympus has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

