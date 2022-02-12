OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.88.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

