OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.01.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.