Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.96) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($26.91) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,430.91 ($32.87).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,293.50 ($17.49) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,682 ($36.27). The company has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,539.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,714.65.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

