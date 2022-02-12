Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.96) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($26.91) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,430.91 ($32.87).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,293.50 ($17.49) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,682 ($36.27). The company has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,539.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,714.65.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

