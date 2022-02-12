Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.17. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 453,403 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 5,299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 117,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

