nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-15% yr/yr to ~$620.4-631.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.54 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

nVent Electric stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,702. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

