nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 764,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,702. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $537,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.