Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NPV stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $256,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

