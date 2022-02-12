Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE JRI opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
