Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE JRI opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

