Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

