Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NKG opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.10.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
