Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a growth of 276.6% from the January 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JQC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 540,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $6.81.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.