Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

