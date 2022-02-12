Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.

NYSE NVG opened at $15.42 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

