NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) vs. Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Head-To-Head Review

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NovoCure and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50 Acutus Medical 1 5 0 0 1.83

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $153.38, indicating a potential upside of 95.48%. Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 505.13%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than NovoCure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $494.37 million 16.48 $19.81 million ($0.27) -290.59 Acutus Medical $8.46 million 6.44 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.48

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49% Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58%

Summary

NovoCure beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

