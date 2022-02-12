Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NOVN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 119,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,763. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

