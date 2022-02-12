Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 859,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 209.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nokia by 79.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 592,332 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

