Noir (NOR) Trading Up 16.3% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $122,909.54 and $231.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00194742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00471955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,488,888 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

