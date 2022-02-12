Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) versus TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Critical Contrast

Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Group and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Group N/A N/A N/A TCG BDC 100.42% 10.02% 4.45%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Noble Group and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TCG BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00

TCG BDC has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Given TCG BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Noble Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of TCG BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TCG BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Noble Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Group and TCG BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Group $3.51 billion 0.03 -$55.97 million N/A N/A TCG BDC $146.30 million 5.08 $6.83 million $2.74 5.07

TCG BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble Group.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Noble Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Group Company Profile

Noble Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in management and provision of supply chain services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Gas and Power, Mining and Metals, and Corporate. The Energy segment involves in the following divisions: Energy Coal, which trades and provides supply chain and risk management services on bituminous and sub-bituminous; and Oil Liquids, which trades and offers expertise in crude oil, distillates, gasoline, naphtha, ethanol, and other refined products. The Gas and Power segment includes the following divisions: Gas and Power, which trades and provides supply chain management services on gas, liquefied natural gas, power, and input coal; and Energy Solutions, which offers supply and risk management services to retail customers on power and gas. The Mining and Metals segment consists of the following divisions: Metals, which trades and provides supply chain management services on aluminum, alumina and bauxite, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials; and Carbon Steel Materials, which trades and provides risk management and logistics services on iron ore, met coal, met coke, and specialty ores and alloys.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies.

