Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Update

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

OTCMKTS NICXF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756. Nicox has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

