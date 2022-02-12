NFT Reaches One Day Volume of $33,818.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $33,818.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

