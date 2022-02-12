Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 294.7% in January

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,242,000 shares, a growth of 294.7% from the January 15th total of 568,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,605.0 days.
NTXVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.75.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
