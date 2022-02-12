Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 294.7% in January

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,242,000 shares, a growth of 294.7% from the January 15th total of 568,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,605.0 days.

NTXVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.